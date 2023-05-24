Rangers host Hearts in the penultimate round of Scottish Premiership fixtures in what promises to be a poignant occasion for the home side at Ibrox Stadium on Wednesday night.

The match will see five established Rangers players say their farewells to supporters in the final home match of the season following confirmation they will depart the club at the end of the campaign when their contracts expire.

Alfredo Morelos, Ryan Kent, Allan McGregor, Filip Helander and Scott Arfield are all leaving the club this summer with 41-year-old goalkeeper McGregor set to be rewarded with a testimonial match against Newcastle United on July 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers also look set to parade a new signing at the fixture with former Norwich City midfielder Kieran Dowell reportedly be set for an Ibrox unveiling.

Rangers' James Tavernier (R) and Hearts' Andy Halliday (L) clash during the previous Ibrox meeting in November. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Rangers have nothing left to play for with Celtic already crowned champions but they will be keen to sign off with a win in front of their home fans ahead of a summer rebuild as they look to bounce back from a trophyless season.

Hearts, meanwhile, arrive at Ibrox still clinging onto slender hopes of finishing third in the Premiership table after coming from behind to defeat Aberdeen 2-1 at Tynecastle last weekend. Hearts still trail the Dons by two points and will need to win at Ibrox to guarantee taking it to the final day of the season with Aberdeen able to secure third place should they defeat St Mirren at Pittodrie and Hearts lose or draw.

The odds are stacked against the Jambos with Rangers having won the three previous meetings this season without conceding a goal.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the match…

Rangers v Hearts match details

The Scottish Premiership fixture takes place at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Kick-off is 7.45pm.

Is Rangers v Hearts on TV?

The match will be shown live on the Sky Sports Football with coverage starting at 7pm. Highlights will be available on Sportscene which will be shown on BBC One Scotland from 10.40pm on Wednesday evening.

Is Rangers v Hearts available via live stream?

Sky Sports subscribers wishing t o watch on laptop, tablet or mobile can do so via the Sky Go app. Those without a Sky Sports subscription can purchase a day pass from Now TV for a one-off payment of £11.98.

Rangers v Hearts team news

Alfredo Morelos, Borna Barisic, Glen Kamara, Scott Wright, Rabbi Matondo and Antonio Colak are back in training for Rangers but on-loan attacker Malik Tillman is back at Bayern Munich with a hamstring problem which has ended his season. Ben Davies, Ryan Kent, and Connor Goldson are all out along with long-term absentees Kemar Roofe, Tom Lawrence, Steven Davis and Filip Helander (foot).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hearts miss Alex Cochrane through suspension but fellow left-back Stephen Kingsley could be back in the mix after missing the last two games. Liam Boyce (knee), Beni Baningime (knee), Craig Gordon (leg), Craig Halkett (knee) and Gary Mackay-Steven (foot) are all set to remain sidelined.

Rangers v Hearts referee and VAR