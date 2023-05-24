All Sections
Identity of Rangers signing leaked with midfielder 'set to be announced' as first summer arrival

Kieran Dowell is set to be confirmed as Rangers first summer signing after he was named online as the player due to be unveiled against Hearts on Wednesday.
Matthew Elder
By Matthew Elder
Published 24th May 2023, 14:29 BST
Updated 24th May 2023, 14:37 BST
Former Norwich midfielder Kieran Dowell is set to be announced as Rangers first summer signing. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)Former Norwich midfielder Kieran Dowell is set to be announced as Rangers first summer signing. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
Former Norwich midfielder Kieran Dowell is set to be announced as Rangers first summer signing. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

The 25-year-old midfielder has been in talks with the Ibrox club having left Norwich City earlier this month following the expiry of his contract after spending the past three seasons at Carrow Road.

Dowell started his career at Everton but made only two first team appearances with most of his first-team experience coming in the Championship via loan spells at Nottingham Forest, Sheffield United, Derby County and Wigan Athletic.

The former England U21 international left Everton to sign for Norwich in 2020, and made 65 appearances for the Canaries, including 19 in the Premier League, scoring 11 times, but he is now set to become part of Michael Beale's summer rebuild at Rangers.

Beale told supporters to expect a new arrival to be paraded against Hearts, stating: "One might be announced on Wednesday at Ibrox so there’s another reason for people to maybe come along and see us in midweek."

Dowell was already strongly rumoured to the player in question now respected Norwich podcaster Chris Reeve has claimed he will be officially announced as a Rangers player on Wednesday night.

He tweeted: "Former #NCFC midfielder Kieran Dowell is set to be officially announced as a #Rangers player tonight, I’ve been told. Go well, Dowelldinho!"

