The match at Ibrox is one of five Premiership matches taking place today

Rangers are back in action on Saturday afternoon when Philippe Clement’s men welcome Dundee to Ibrox.

After a narrow 1-0 win over Hearts at Tynecastle Park on Wednesday night, Rangers will be looking to maintain their winning domestic form against Tony Docherty’s Dees, who were inactive during the midweek. This match is one of a quintet of league games today, with Aberdeen hosting Hearts, Livingston taking on Hibs, Motherwell playing St Johnstone and St Mirren facing Ross County.

Rangers v Dundee match details

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers and Dundee will do battle on Saturday afternoon at Ibrox.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scottish Premiership fixture takes place at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, on Saturday, December 9, 2023. Kick-off is 3pm.

Is Rangers v Dundee on TV?

The match has not been selected for live TV coverage in the UK. However, highlights will be broadcast on Sportscene on the BBC Scotland channel starting at 7.30pm on Saturday, with the programme repeated on BBC One Scotland at 11.40pm.

Rangers v Dundee live stream

A live video stream will be available to international subscribers only via Rangers TV. Those within the UK can listen to live audio via either club channel, or alternatively tune into BBC Radio Scotland’s Sportsound programme which goes on air from 2pm on Saturday.

Rangers v Dundee team news

Rangers striker Danilo may require surgery on a knee injury which could keep him out for a lengthy spell while midfielder Tom Lawrence will be out at least until the winter break with a muscle problem. Midfielders Nico Raskin (ankle) and Ryan Jack (unspecified injury) and winger Scott Wright (illness and a muscle problem) are also still missing. Dundee welcome back on-loan Motherwell defender Ricki Lamie after he was ineligible to face his parent club last weekend. Manager Tony Docherty reported that some players in his squad are nursing “bumps and bruises” but he is confident that everyone will be available except Diego Pineda, who remains sidelined by a thigh injury

Referee and VAR

Kevin Clancy is the match referee and Steven Kirkland is in charge of VAR.

Match odds