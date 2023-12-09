What channel is Rangers v Dundee on? Is the match on TV? How to watch, kick-off time, team news
Rangers are back in action on Saturday afternoon when Philippe Clement’s men welcome Dundee to Ibrox.
After a narrow 1-0 win over Hearts at Tynecastle Park on Wednesday night, Rangers will be looking to maintain their winning domestic form against Tony Docherty’s Dees, who were inactive during the midweek. This match is one of a quintet of league games today, with Aberdeen hosting Hearts, Livingston taking on Hibs, Motherwell playing St Johnstone and St Mirren facing Ross County.
Rangers v Dundee match details
The Scottish Premiership fixture takes place at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, on Saturday, December 9, 2023. Kick-off is 3pm.
Is Rangers v Dundee on TV?
The match has not been selected for live TV coverage in the UK. However, highlights will be broadcast on Sportscene on the BBC Scotland channel starting at 7.30pm on Saturday, with the programme repeated on BBC One Scotland at 11.40pm.
Rangers v Dundee live stream
A live video stream will be available to international subscribers only via Rangers TV. Those within the UK can listen to live audio via either club channel, or alternatively tune into BBC Radio Scotland’s Sportsound programme which goes on air from 2pm on Saturday.
Rangers v Dundee team news
Rangers striker Danilo may require surgery on a knee injury which could keep him out for a lengthy spell while midfielder Tom Lawrence will be out at least until the winter break with a muscle problem. Midfielders Nico Raskin (ankle) and Ryan Jack (unspecified injury) and winger Scott Wright (illness and a muscle problem) are also still missing. Dundee welcome back on-loan Motherwell defender Ricki Lamie after he was ineligible to face his parent club last weekend. Manager Tony Docherty reported that some players in his squad are nursing “bumps and bruises” but he is confident that everyone will be available except Diego Pineda, who remains sidelined by a thigh injury
Referee and VAR
Kevin Clancy is the match referee and Steven Kirkland is in charge of VAR.
Match odds
Rangers 1/7, Draw 6/1, Dundee 14/1 – via oddschecker.com