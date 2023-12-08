Rangers suffer double injury bombshell as Danilo and Tom Lawrence ruled out until 2024
Rangers have suffered a double injury bombshell with the news that Danilo and Tom Lawrence are set for another spell on the sidelines.
Brazilian striker Danilo injured his knee against Hearts in midweek and will now miss a crucial period of fixtures in the run-up to Christmas – including next weekend’s Viaplay Cup final against Aberdeen at Hampden – after manager Philippe Clement revealed he may require an operation.
The 24-year-old summer signing from Feyenoord has emerged as Clement’s first-choice front man since returning from a recent injury lay-off for a fractured cheekbone suffered in a clash of heads in the act of scoring against St Johnstone back in September.
The 1-0 win over Hearts on Wednesday was Danilo’s first appearance without a protective face mask but he will now be absent until after the winter break.
In a double blow, midfielder Lawrence has also been ruled out until the new year after he was forced off during the first-half of the Tynecastle clash with a pulled muscle.
"Danilo will also be out, a problem with his knee after a tackle during the game,” Rangers boss Clement said as he provided an injury update ahead of the Scottish Premiership match against Dundee at Ibrox on Saturday. “There may be a chance of surgery.
"Our focus is now on the guys who are fit for big matches coming up in the next few weeks.
"It’s now on others to show they are ready. Kemar (Roofe) is coming back from an injury also so we need to take that into account and just trhow him back into the pitch.”
Clement confirmed that Scott Wright and Ryan Jack will also miss the Dundee match.
