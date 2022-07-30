What channel is Rangers' match at Livingston o? TV details, live stream, team news

The new season is upon us and opening weekend in the cinch Premiership begins early and finishes late with a late afternoon kick-off on Sunday completing the first round of fixtures.

It may feel like a long wait – 10 weeks and a day since last season finished with the Scottish Cup final, or 1700 hours since the full-time whistle at Hampden – but the game will be back and the cameras will be in West Lothian to take in the action along with a busy crowd at the Tony macaroni Arena.

For those who can’t make it along or on’t have a ticket, here is what you need to know ahead of the big kick-off.

Match details

Who: Livingston v Rangers

What: cinch Premiership

Where: Tony Macaroni Arena, Livingston

TV cameras will take in Livingston v Rangers on Saturday. (Picture: SNS)

When: Saturday, July 30. Kick-off 12pm.

How to watch

The match is being broadcast live on Sky Sports, the SPFL broadcast partner. The match will be shown on three channels – Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and also on Ultra HD. Coverage begind at 11am.

Sky’s coverage is also complemented online which means the game can be streamed wither on the Sky Go app or via Now TV.

Last meeting

The teams kicked off last season with Rangers winning 3-0 at Ibrox. It was a clean sweep for the Glasgow side last season winning the other two meetings 3-1 and 1-0 as well as a league cup meeting at Ibrox.

Team news

Alfredo Morelos raised hopes of a speedy return with his appearance at the club's open training day earlier this week, but it's unlikely fans will see much of the Colombian against the Lions.

Kemar Roofe and Ianis Hagi remain sidelined.

Livingston have had former Celtic, Hibs and Falkirk striker Leigh Griffiths in for training, and David Martindale will be without Tom Parkes and Morgan Boyes.

What David Martindale has said:

"Tom Parkes is probably going to have to go and get a second op, he is potentially six to nine months away. It's a killer for the club but on a personal level it's devastating for Tom. He has worked so hard."

"I think [Rangers] look fresh. They are ready for the game and there is the added incentive that they have a huge game on the Tuesday. I would imagine that starting 11 are all fighting to keep that jersey for the Champions League qualifier.

"But, again, hopefully some of those players don't like the plastic park."

What Giovanni van Bronckhorst has said:

"We have brought good players in and, with the qualities they possess, we can play many ways, depending on the opponent and how defensively they will play," he said.

"I think we have enough quality to rotate and also make sure we have the best line-up against the opponent we are facing."

Anything else?