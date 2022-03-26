What channel is Rangers Legends on? Is Rangers Legends match on TV? Live stream, PPV, and who is playing

The Rangers former players side will line up against a team of global icons led by Portuguese superstar Luis Figo and including the likes of Kaka, Gheorghe Hagi, father of current Gers star Ianis, and Claude Makelele.

The match will also pit Rangers management duo Giovanni van Bronckhorst and Roy Makaay on opposing sides with the current manager turning out for the local legends, while renowned former Bayern Munich striker Makaay is part of Figo’s world XI.

Rangers’ line-up also includes club luminaries like Jorg Albertz, Paul Gascoigne, Nacho Novo and Nikica Jelavic, captained by Barry Ferguson, and managed by treble-winning former Rangers boss Alex McLeish. However, record scorer Ally McCoist has revealed he won’t play.

Rangers Legends v World XI will take place at Ibrox Stadium on Saturday afternoon. (Photo by Roddy Scott / SNS Group)

Proceeds from the match will go to Rangers charity foundation and the Luis Figo Foundation.

Here's everything you need to know about the game.

When is the Rangers Legends match?

Rangers Legends v World XI takes place at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow on Saturday, March 26. Kick-off is 3pm.

Is the Rangers Legends match on TV?

No, the game isn't being broadcast live on any TV channel.

Is the Rangers Legends match available to watch via live stream?

The match is being broadcast live via RangersTV. The club is offering a pay-per-view package for £5.99, which also includes two other matches.

As well as the Legends match, the pass will allow you to watch Rangers Women v Hearts in the SWPL on Sunday as well as Rangers B team’s next fixture against Bonnyrigg Rose on Tuesday.

Who is playing in Rangers Legends v World XI?

Rangers Legends: Neil Alexander, Ronald Wattereus, Jörg Albertz, Marvin Andrews, Shota Arveladze, Kris Boyd, Ronald De Boer, Barry Ferguson, Paul Gascoigne, Alan Hutton, Nikica Jelavić, Pedro Mendes, Michael Mols, Nacho Novo, Saša Papac, Alex Rae, Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Gregory Vignal, Rod Wallace, Craig Moore.

World Legends: David James, Jens Lehmann, Éric Abidal, Shota Arveladze, José Bosingwa, Luís Figo, Nuno Gomes, Gheorghe Hagi, Kaka, Christian Karembeu, Roy MaKaay, Claude Makélélé, Florent Malouda, Carlos Marchena, Predrag Mijatović, Robert Pires, Ricardo Quaresma, Míchel Salgado, Ricardo Costa.

Anything else?

Aside from the 90 minutes on the pitch, Rangers say there will be plenty of family-friendly activities at Ibrox with food trucks, live entertainment, and a mini football pitch in the Fan Village pre-match open from 12pm.

There will be a half-time show, with a live music act, while junior supporters will be able to enjoy a surprise extra mascot appearance.