What channel is Motherwell v Rangers on? TV details, live stream, kick-off time

The match was brought forward from Sunday to Saturday following a request from Rangers in order to allow the Ibrox side an extra day to prepare for their Europa League semi-final first leg clash with RB Leipzig in Germany on Thursday.

Rangers trail Celtic by six points at the top of the table – effectively seven once goal difference is taken into account – meaning there is no margin for error for Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men at Fir Park ahead of facing their Glasgow rivals at Celtic Park for the final time this season the following Sunday.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For Motherwell, who secured their top six place thanks to an injury-time equaliser at Livingston in the final match before the split, there is the prospect of European football to play for in the five remaining fixtures, with four and fifth place finishes ensuring a place in the Europa Conference League qualifying rounds.

Here is how to watch the action at Fir Park …

Match details

Who: Motherwell v Rangers

Rangers claimed a 6-1 win over 10-man Motherwell on their last visit to Fir Park in October. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

What: Scottish Premiership matchday 34

Where: Fir Park, Motherwell

When: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 12pm.

Is Motherwell v Rangers on TV? Is there a live stream?

The match is being broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event (Sky channel 401, Virgin channel 511). Coverage starts at 11.30am - half an hour before kick-off.

Subscribers can stream the match using the Sky Go app across all devices.

Non-subscribers can purchase a one-off day pass via Now TV for £9.99.

Match highlights will be shown on Sportscene at 10.20pm on BBC One Scotland.

Previous meetings

Rangers have dropped four points to Motherwell this season including a 2-2 draw in their most recent meeting at Ibrox in February. The previous Fir Park clash ended in a 6-1 win to the visitors with Fashion Sakala scoring a hat-trick after ‘Well had Stephen O’Donnell sent off. The first meeting of the season at Ibrox ended in a 1-1 draw.

Team news

Rangers are light on attacking options with Kemar Roofe and Aaron Ramsey ruled out, along with long-term injury casualties Alfredo Morelos and Ianis Hagi.

Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst said: "Aaron had to come off with a hamstring problem [in the Scottish Cup semi-final win over Celtic], we have assessed him this week and hopefully we will have him back around the Leipzig home game.

"We also had a problem with Kemar Roofe after the game. The next day he felt his knee. For him it is the same, he will be out for some weeks and hopefully also back for me to pick around the Leipzig home game."

Motherwell boss Graham Alexander confirmed he will be missing a couple of players and has a fitness concern over one more. He said: "Our squad is looking reasonably good. We have a couple of players still missing which is a disappointment. We are assessing one at least to see how they are. I think we have roughly the same squad we had in the last game."

Odds