What channel is Hearts v Rangers on? TV details, live stream, kick-off time, referee

Sandwiched in between, Rangers have the small matter of one of the biggest matches in their history to look forward to with the Europa League final against Eintracht Frankfurt in Seville set to take place next Wednesday.

With that in mind, two much-changed line-ups are expected to take to the field for this dead rubber league finale as Robbie Neilson and Giovanni van Bronckhorst look to rest key players with one eye on the huge occasions just around the corner.

Hearts have already secured third place while Rangers hopes of retaining the title were extinguished in midweek when Celtic were crowned champions following a 1-1 draw with Dundee United at Tannadice which took them four points clear with one game remaining.

Action from Rangers' previous visit to Tynecastle in December, which saw them claim a 2-0 win over Hearts. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

Here is how to watch the action from Tynecastle …

Match details

Who: Hearts v Rangers

What: Scottish Premiership matchday 38

Where: Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh

When: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 12.15pm

Is Hearts v Rangers on TV? Is there a live stream or PPV?

The match has not been selected by Sky Sports for live broadcast.

However, Hearts TV are offering a live pay-per-view stream to fans of both clubs for £15 which can be purchased HERE.

Who is the referee?

Kevin Clancy is the man in charge at Tynecastle and will be assisted by Frank Connor and John McCrossan. Mike Roncone is the fourth official.

Hearts v Rangers team news

Toby Sibbick has been declared fit for Hearts. The defender was taken off on a stretcher against Motherwell in midweek with what looked like a knee injury but has recovered.

John Souttar and Craig Halkett (both ankle) could come into the reckoning but Beni Baningime remains sidelined long term with cruciate damage.

Rangers boss Giovanni Van Bronckhorst will ring the changes for the trip to Gorgie.

The Light Blues boss is preparing for the Europa League final against Eintracht Frankfurt next Wednesday night and is likely to rest several key players.

Kemar Roofe continues his recovery from a knee injury and Ryan Jack is working his way back from a knock while defender Filip Helander (foot), striker Alfredo Morelos (thigh) and attacker Ianis Hagi (knee) are out for the season.

Previous meetings

Hearts were thumped 5-0 by Rangers at Ibrox in early February. The two other matches this term were a hard-fought 2-0 win for Rangers at Tynecastle and a 1-1 draw at Ibrox earlier in the campaign.

