Rangers v Eintracht Frankfurt: BT Sport make Europa League final available to watch for free

The subscription broadcaster is also making the Champions League and Conference League finals available for everyone to watch whether on TV, online or on mobile.

Rangers’ historic showdown with the German side will be live from Seville on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate from 6.30pm on Wednesday, May 18, hosted by Darrell Currie and the team including Ally McCoist, Kenny Miller and Owen Hargreaves, Alex Rae, Stephen Craigan, Rory Hamilton and Emma Dodds.

The inaugural Conference League Final, featuring AS Roma v Feyenoord, will begin at 7.30pm on Wednesday, May 25 on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate, live from Tirana, Albania.

BT Sport will broadcast next week's Europa League final between Rangers and Eintracht Frankfurt for free in a boost to armchair viewers.

Then on Saturday, May 28, focus will turn to the Champions League final between Liverpool v Real Madrid with a live build-up from Paris beginning at 6pm on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate.

All three finals will be available for free at www.btsport.com/final, on the BT Sport YouTube channel - www.youtube.com/btsport, via the BT Sport App for small and large-screen devices, including PlayStation, Xbox, Samsung smart TVs, Apple TV, Android TV and Amazon Fire.

The finals will also be available for anyone to watch on Virgin Media TiVo, TV360 and Stream platforms on channel 532 (HD).