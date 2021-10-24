How Alfredo Morelos and the Rangers players rated in table-topping win over St Mirren

Steven Gerrard’s men had to come from a goal behind to beat the Buddies in Paisley.

Connor Ronan opened the scoring with a screamer as St Mirren started brightly, putting Rangers under a lot of pressure.

The Ibrox side built into the game, however, and netted quickfire goals just before half-time. Kemar Roofe scored from the penalty spot after Ianis Hagi was felled before Alfredo Morelos converted a James Tavernier cross for his 100th goal for the club.

Rangers saw the game out without too much trouble.

How did the players rate out of ten?

Player ratings scale - 10: One of the best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: A terrible day at the office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of the worst performances you've seen.

1. Jon Mclaughlin - 6 Beaten by an unstoppable effort from Ronan. Plenty of touches of the ball but wasn’t called into that much action after the early Saints goal. Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group Photo Sales

2. James Tavernier - 7 Sloppy play in the build-up to St Mirren opening the scoring but came to the fore in an attacking sense. Delivered some great crosses, including the one for Morelos’ goal, and was a threat with his runs. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group Photo Sales

3. Connor Goldson - 7 Went about his business with minimum fuss as he tends to do. Brophy started lively but Goldson had him under control. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group Photo Sales

4. Leon Balogun - 7 Another solid display from the Nigerian. Stood up to the direct threat of Curtis Main when he was brought on for St Mirren. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group Photo Sales