Rangers draw as Christian Eriksen comeback continues in Glasgow with Brentford debut in sight

Amad Diallo scored both goals for the Light Blues at the Rangers Training Centre and Kemar Roofe missed a penalty against the English Premier League opposition.

However Bees midfielder Eriksen continued his comeback from his heart scare last summer to lay on both goals for his team in the closed-doors match. The 30-year-old collapsed during his country’s Euro 2020 opener against Finland and suffered cardiac arrest on the pitch. He signed a short-term deal at Brentford in January after leaving Inter Milan last year.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Though he has yet to play competitively since the incident in Copenhagen he is being lined up for a Bees debut against Newcastle this weekend and still showed he had a lot to offer in the friendly at Auchenhowie, crossing for Zanka to head the opener and then laid on an equaliser for Tristan Crama in the second half.

Rangers led at the interval through Diallo’s double, the first laid on by another January singing – Mateusz Zukowski – and the second a quick-thinking rebound after Roofe’s penalty was saved.

A number of Rangers first-team players were involved against the London side including Scott Wright, Jack Simpson and Leon Balogun as well as midfield duo Steven Davis and Glen Kamara. Players from the B team such as Charlie McCann, Juan Alegria and Alex Lowry also featured off the bench for the home side who later tweeted a photo of Eriksen in opposition with the message: “Great to see @ChrisEriksen8 featuring in this afternoon's game.”

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com – all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today

Amad Diallo of Rangers. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)