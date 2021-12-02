Christian Eriksen: Cardiac arrest recovery continues by training at former club

The Inter Milan midfielder collapsed during Denmark's opening Euro 2020 game with Finland in June and received life-saving treatment on the pitch before being taken to hospital.
He was fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) device, which means he is unable to play in Serie A due to medical rules.
A spokesperson for the Danish Superliga club told the PA news agency: "He is living next to the training area, and he played here as a youth player, and because of that he was more than welcome to use our pitch to train.
"Christian is not training with our squad, he is just using our pitch."
The 29-year-old joined Inter in 2020 after seven seasons with Tottenham, and won Serie A last season, but will have to leave the San Siro to keep playing or have his ICD removed.