'We have let ourselves down' - Connor Goldson questions desire of Rangers players as they lose to Hibs in Premier Sports Cup semi-final

Rangers defender Connor Goldson's despair is clear as the Ibrox side lose to Hibs in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final at Hampden. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Goldson delivered a brutally frank assessment of Rangers’ display as they slumped to a 3-1 defeat against Hibs at Hampden in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final.

Van Bronckhorst watched the match from the stand ahead of his formal unveiling as manager on Monday.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was grim viewing for the Dutchman as Martin Boyle’s first half hat-trick put Hibs in command. Rangers were unable to build on a response from Scott Arfield as their decade-long wait for a domestic cup triumph continues.

"We knew that the new manager was here today and you would hope that players would want to impress but after that performance, we need a change,” said Goldson.

“We need a spark as, I don't want to say this, but I feel that we have lost a bit of hunger. All of a sudden we are champions and we don't need to work as hard which is wrong.

"I feel that it's crept in all season, we haven't been good enough the whole of the season so far. Hopefully the new manager can come in. and give us a spark.

"I'm not going to sit here and not give Hibs credit. They have beaten us fair and square. We didn't deserve to win the game but as Rangers Football Club, our standards need to be so much higher.

"Defensively we were poor, it was three chances and three goals. You just can't give yourself a three goal mountain to climb.

"Attacking wise we didn't create anything, again. As a team at the minute we are not performing, it's as simple as that.

"It's back to front, not one individual can off that pitch and hold their head high. We have a lot of work to do.”

Goldson insists no blame for the defeat can be attached to the interim coaching staff led by B team manager David McCallum.

"Not at all,” he said. “The staff have been brilliant and they have covered everything this week. We have let ourselves down.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.