Watch Rangers frenzied fan fiesta as Ibrox rocks to 'I'm Feeling It' - with Jimmy Bell not far from thoughts

Rangers supporters are ‘feeling it’ after John Lundstram’s late goal sparked a frenzied fans fiesta in the stands – with Seville on the horizon.

By David Oliver
Thursday, 5th May 2022, 11:35 pm
Updated Friday, 6th May 2022, 11:10 am

All four stands bounced to the Ibrox anthem, now synonymous with success after the club used it to celebrate last year’s title win and every step on this epic European journey.

It was one of many as the players partied on the pitch after a 3-1 win overcame an aggregate deficit to send Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s team into the fial on May 18.

It had been an emotional evening, both charged and stirring at different times, as the crowd roared Rangers past German opposition as they had done 50 years ago when the club progressed to seal Cup Winners’ Cup glory in Spain.

The same scenario repeated half-a-century on but the new generation used the old to inspire the team with a pre-match tifo display inspired by that night in Barcelona.

Rangers fans also paid a banner tribute to Jimmy Bell and a minute of silence also remembered the legendary kitman pre-match, and though the poignancy ended in a party, boss van Bronckorst did admit the players also paused in the dressing room to reflect on the aftermath of an emotional week.

Rangers fans during a UEFA Europa League Semi-Final match between Rangers and Red Bull Leipzig at Ibrox Stadium, on May 05, 2022, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)
