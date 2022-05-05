Watch Rangers frenzied fan fiesta as Ibrox rocks to 'I'm Feeling It' - with Jimmy Bell not far from thoughts

All four stands bounced to the Ibrox anthem, now synonymous with success after the club used it to celebrate last year’s title win and every step on this epic European journey.

It was one of many as the players partied on the pitch after a 3-1 win overcame an aggregate deficit to send Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s team into the fial on May 18.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It had been an emotional evening, both charged and stirring at different times, as the crowd roared Rangers past German opposition as they had done 50 years ago when the club progressed to seal Cup Winners’ Cup glory in Spain.

The same scenario repeated half-a-century on but the new generation used the old to inspire the team with a pre-match tifo display inspired by that night in Barcelona.

Rangers fans also paid a banner tribute to Jimmy Bell and a minute of silence also remembered the legendary kitman pre-match, and though the poignancy ended in a party, boss van Bronckorst did admit the players also paused in the dressing room to reflect on the aftermath of an emotional week.

You can watch the video in the player above.