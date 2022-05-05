Rangers fans inspire Europa League bid with Barcelona 1972 Tifo display v RB Leipzig

A huge tifo display enveloped fans in the Broomloan Road end of the sold out stadium ahead of kick-off with a place in Seville for the final in a fortnight’s time at stake.

Leipzig lead 1-0 from the first leg but Rangers were urged on from the stands with a huge Barcelona 1972 inspired bullfighter display, flanked by the banner stating ‘The deeds of those who were before us are our inspiration’.

Kemar Roofe was unable to win his fitness battle with Aaron Ramsey available to Giovanni van Bronckhorst as a substitute.

Rangers fans tifo display ahead of the UEFA Europa League semi-final 2nd leg against RB Leipzig at Ibrox. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The noisy Ibrox atmosphere that welcomed the Leipzig players from their bus and into the ground was matched by the raucous sell-out inside, but all fell silent for a minute’s silence before kick-off to remember Rangers’ legendary kitman Jimmy Bell, who died this week.