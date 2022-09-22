Two Rangers games moved for TV as club expresses concerns over new £30m Sky deal

Away games at St Johnstone and St Mirren, both originally scheduled for Saturday at 3pm, are the ones which have been chosen.

Rangers will travel to Perth on Sunday, November 6 with 12noon kick-off, five days after hosting Ajax in the Champions League as they look for revenge for their 4-0 reverse in Amsterdam.

They then host Hearts in midweek before travelling to St Mirren on Saturday, November 12 which is now a 12.30pm kick-off.

Rangers have recently expressed their concerns about the proposed new broadcasting deal with Sky Sports the SPFL have put together.

It would eventually rise to £30million a year with the possible addition of an extra £8million through two 10-game bundles worth £4million each.

He told Rangers Review: “We didn't market-test this deal. We have no idea what else is available in the market so we don't know whether it's the best deal or not. There's an advisor the SPFL have used and he's telling us all the reasons why he thinks it's a good deal.

Rangers have had two games moved for television. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

“My problem is we haven't gone and sold it. We haven't sold it whatsoever. That's no secret. I've been reasonably vocal about it when I was on the SPFL board.