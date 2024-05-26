Celtic players mock Todd Cantwell after Scottish Cup win over Rangers with 'shushburger' jibe
Celtic players have poked fun at Rangers midfielder Todd Cantwell on social media over his recent "shushburger" post following the Scottish Cup win at Hampden.
The Hoops claimed a 1-0 win over their Old Firm rivals to complete a league and cup double thanks to an 89th minute winner from substitute Adam Idah in Saturday's final.
Celtic left-back Greg Taylor took to Instagram to celebrate the victory with an image of the team lifting the trophy accompanied by a caption which read "Special club". This prompted a response from Parkhead team-mate Alistair Johnston, who wrote: "Eating a [zipped mouth emoji] burger tonight wee man???". Taylor then replied with several laughing face emojis while a third Celtic player, Stephen Welsh, added "No chance" followed by more laughing emojis.
Johnston's reply was in reference to a post made by Cantwell on Instagram in the week leading up to the final where he shared an image of himself celebrating his goal in the 3-3 draw with Hearts which concluded the cinch Premiership season where he had his finger to his lips with the caption "Shushburger please".
Some Rangers supporters were unhappy with the post which Cantwell subsequently deleted after some less than favourable comments from fans still smarting over the loss of league title to Celtic. The response from Johnston to Taylor's post has gone down a storm among Celtic fans with the message receiving almost 10,000 likes.
Taylor was also involved in an altercation with Cantwell during the final which saw him receive a yellow card for shoving the former Norwich man to the ground as they became entangled following a strong tackle from the Celtic defender.
Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton, now a TV pundit, also had a dig at Cantwell on X, posting: "Well played Celtic and Adam Idah. I may celebrate with a Shushburger this evening", accompanied by a four-leaf clover emoji.
