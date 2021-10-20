The Rangers star set to be subject of big-money bid from Premier League side

Premier League side Everton are weighing up a January move for Rangers star Nathan Patterson.

The Ibrox club rejected a £5million bid in the summer for their 20-year-old star.

Manager Steven Gerrard labelled the bid a joke.

He said at the time: “I’ll ask the question when I go back on the bus but if you’re going to talk about Nathan Patterson you need to get real.

"£5m is, I don’t know, that’s definitely come out of a joke book surely.”

Now Everton, according to the Daily Mail, are preparing to come back with an increased offer.

They were reported to be returning with a £10million bid in the summer before turning their attention to a loan deal for Arsenal’s Ashley Maitland-Niles.

Patterson, who has started four games for Rangers this season, is highly-rated at Ibrox and has attracted plenty of admiring glances with Rafa Benitez understood to be a big fan.

