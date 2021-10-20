Rangers linked with Championship star, Celtic fans want Uefa to investigate Rangers, Hearts ace's injury return, Motherwell close in on highly-rated international - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

3. Souness' Rangers advice

Graeme Souness has urged Steven Gerrard to stay at Rangers and not be tempted by the lure of Newcastle United if they came calling. The former Ibrox manager has given his advice having managed the Magpies. Gerrard’s odds of taking over the Premier League side have tumbled. Souness said: “I would find it hard to go and work for that club again with the new owners.” (Scottish Sun)

Photo: SNS Group Rob Casey