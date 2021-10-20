Rangers linked with Championship star, Celtic fans want Uefa to investigate Rangers, Hearts ace's injury return, Motherwell close in on highly-rated international - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Ange Postecoglou’s men defeated Ferencvaros 2-0 at Parkhead in front of more than 50,000 on a Tuesday afternoon.
Rangers will be looking to follow suit when they face Danish giants Brondby at Ibrox on Thursday before attention returns to domestic action with a busy weekend of football.
There are huge games in the cinch Premiership and Championship, while there are some cracking Scottish Cup ties, including Clydebank against Elgin City live on BBC on Monday night.
Plenty of interest will follow Hibs’ visit to Pittodrie following Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack’s appearance on BBC Sportsound this week, while Hearts can go top of the league, for ashort while at least, if they defeat Dundee at Tynecastle.
1. Celtic fans want Rangers investigation
A Celtic supporters group have launched a bid to get the club to ask Uefa to “investigate the process under which a UEFA licence for Rangers FC PLC was granted in 2011 by the SFA to the potential cost of Celtic share value”. The matter is back on the agenda despite appearing to have been settled. (Scottish Sun)
2. Gerrard to Newcastle odds tumbele
The odds on Steven Gerrard replacing Steve Bruce as Newcastle United manager have fallen. The Rangers boss has gone from 10/1 to 15/2 with reports he is on the shortlist of potential candidates. (Betfair)
3. Souness' Rangers advice
Graeme Souness has urged Steven Gerrard to stay at Rangers and not be tempted by the lure of Newcastle United if they came calling. The former Ibrox manager has given his advice having managed the Magpies. Gerrard’s odds of taking over the Premier League side have tumbled. Souness said: “I would find it hard to go and work for that club again with the new owners.” (Scottish Sun)
4. Neilson and McPake charged
Hearts manager Robbie Neilson and Dundee boss James McPake have both received misconduct charges from the Scottish Football Association. The duo were sent off in games against Rangers and Aberdeen respectively at the weekend. A hearing has been scheduled for November 4. (Various)
