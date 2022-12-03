The one position Rangers 'urgently' need to sign as ex-Ibrox hero make surprise Antonio Colak admission

Ex-Rangers hero Kris Boyd believes his former club need to dip into the transfer market in January to strengthen one specific area, while he has cast doubts over Antonio Colak’s longevity in the starting XI.

The Ibrox club this week announced Michael Beale as Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s replacement following the Dutchman’s sacking. The 42-year-old admitted he was still in the “assessing” stage ahead of the return to action against Hibs on December 15 then with the January transfer window opening up.

Beale is hoping to have Kemar Roofe back fit and Alfredo Morelos firing on all cylinders and Boyd reckons the new boss may look to add to his striking options which could push Colak, the club’s top scorer down the pecking order.

“He is already behind the eight ball as the new manager has worked with Kemar Roofe and Alfredo Morelos previously," Boyd wrote in his column for the Scottish Sun. “I have always said Roofe is the best all-round forward at Ibrox. He brings the most to the team, he scores goals, can link the play and is effective through the middle or coming off the flank. Beale also knows what makes Morelos tick, and it will be interesting to see how he reacts to the managerial change.

"It would not surprise me either if he dips into the transfer market in January for a forward. That could see Colak pushed further down the pecking order. As the top scorer in Scottish football so far this season that seems harsh, but I have been there before. I actually see similarities between Colak and myself in terms of his scoring record and his instincts in the penalty box.”

Boyd also pinpointed a wide attacking role on the right as one which needs to be looked at in January.

"If you don’t reinvest you will come up short against your competitors,” he said. “While I’m sure Beale will bring in an additional striker there are other areas he has to strengthen. The right-wing position has been an issue since Daniel Candeias left. It has been a blind spot for the club, and one that must be urgently sorted out.”