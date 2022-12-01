New Rangers boss Michael Beale has been given assurances from the board that the club will do what they can to deliver in the transfer window.

The 42-year-old was appointed as Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s replacement on Monday following the Dutchman's sacking last month. Having worked with the players on the training ground this weekend, Beale revealed he is still in the “assessing stage” of the squad but admitted the club are always looking to improve the squad.

Sporting director Ross Wilson confirmed the Rangers board will “try to back” the new manager if and when required.

"We spoke about that over the interview process last week," he said. “Michael, first and foremost, wants to assess what's here, probably about three quarters of the squad he knows very well. He’ll get to grips again with where the boys are at, as well as familiarising himself with the new boys. There are certainly assurances that if Michael wants to do something in the market then from the board’s point of view we will try to back that as much as we can as always.”

Rangers have seven first-team stars entering the final six months of their contracts which could lead to the team being freshened up. Beale admitted “there are a lot of interesting players out there” who could fit in to the club's player trading model.

“I've come back in, I’m looking in the eyes and the energy of all the players and so far so good," he said. “We need to assess and be really honest with everybody about where their role is within the squad. We are always looking to improve. It is a club that has to because of the demands placed on it. We are always working and looking in the transfer market. There are a lot of interesting players out there.

"If you look at the last couple of years, Joe Aribo and Calvin Bassey came into the club as pretty much unknowns for very low fees. In the last year we have done very well in terms of player trading. The conveyor belt is always in the background. What I think in this moment in time is if everyone is fit it is a very strong Rangers squad and naturally every single window you try to edge it on.”