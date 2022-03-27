The Andy Halliday decision former Rangers boss confesses was a regret

Former Rangers boss Graeme Murty has revealed taking off Andy Halliday in the first-half of a Scottish Cup semi-final loss to Celtic was one of his biggest managerial regrets.

By Joel Sked
Sunday, 27th March 2022, 2:51 pm

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The Ibrox side were losing 2-0 to their rivals when the midfielder was switched with Josh Windass after 41 minutes. Rangers would go on to lose the game 4-0.

Murty was criticised for doing so in the aftermath of the game but felt he had to make such a switch at that time.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Looking back on it he admitted Halliday, now at Hearts, didn't deserve it.

Rangers manager Graeme Murty regrets subbing Andy Halliday during the first half of the Scottish Cup semi-final. Picture: SNS

"I spoke to Andy [Halliday] afterwards and I was questioned by a journalist quite closely about why I hadn't spoken to Andy yet, it was two days after the event,” Murty told BBC Sportsound.

"You have to actually judge your time properly so I've spoken to Andy since I've seen him fairly recently.

"Of all the things that I've had to look back on there's two that I would change.

"I wouldn't have taken him off because he didn't deserve it but I felt at that time I had to do something to try and make a change to help the team.

"I still believe a manager has to have the right to do that and they need to be able to do that if they think it's right.

"It's not a personal decision, it's a professional decision to try and help the team.

"But that got him a level of stick and a level of stigma that as a person and player he didn't deserve.

"Looking back on it, that's on me and I wish I hadn't done it."

Read More

Read More
Rangers star reveals 'disappointment' of missing possible Europa League final

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today

CelticIbroxJosh WindassBBC
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.