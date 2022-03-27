Rangers star reveals 'disappointment' of missing possible Europa League final

Due to injury the Swede was left out of the list submitted by the club when they returned to European action earlier this year.

Helander had missed a large chunk of the season due to a knee injury.

Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst revealed at the time it was a “hard decision” with only being able to select 23 players.

Rangers' Filip Helander is not in the club's Europa League squad. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

The 28-year-old returned to action in February and has played four times for Rangers in that time.

Helander was back in action for Sweden on Thursday, earning his 19th cap in the World Cup play-off victory over the Czech Republic. They will now face Poland for a place at the tournament in Qatar.

"I was just back in full training after the injury when the squad needed to be submitted and therefore I was not selected,” he said.

"It's very sad for me not to be able to participate in a possible final.

"So yes, of course, I am disappointed not to be allowed to be part of the squad.

"Physically, I feel great. I have not played that much after the injury, but it is great to be able to run again. My fitness is good.

"It's not fun to be injured. During rehab time, it does not feel like you are part of the team so it is never good.

"Now I have put it behind me and as I said, it feels good now."