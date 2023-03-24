The 7 out of contract English football stars Rangers could target as Michael Beale eyes rebuild

Rangers manager Michael Beale was reluctant to put a number on how many signings he wanted to make in the summer but suggested it would be at least five with that number increasing depending which players exit.

“In terms of signings, there is no set number on it,” he said regarding possible recruits. “Some players within the club need to be sold and will be replaced. But you could say there will comfortably be five new faces in the summer. If we were to sell we would replace like-for-like. So it could be any number.”

Rangers will be assessing all avenues, including those players out of contract in the summer and Beale will no doubt look to England as part of that from his experience and knowledge of being a youth coach at Chelsea and Liverpool then first-team coach at Aston Villa and the manager’s job at QPR.

With that in mind, could any of the following names be part of his wishlist…

Marcus Bettinelli

Michael Beale revealed earlier this year that the goalkeeping position is one he will have to address in the summer with No.1 Allan McGregor out of contract. The 30-year-old Bettinelli is currently back-up at Chelsea and has extensive experience of the Championship, twice helping Fulham into the Premier League. In 2018, his impressive form even led to an England call-up even if he wasn't capped. Due to periods of inconsistencies while at Fulham, there would be questions whether he is capable of being a first-choice at Ibrox.

Oli McBurnie

The Scotland international has not hid his love for Rangers. "Every non-uniform day I would be going in with Scotland painted on my face and a Rangers top,” he once said. Much maligned at times, especially during his international career, the 26-year-old has had a good season for Sheffield United, hitting double figures for just the second time in his career. The first prompted a big-money move to Swansea. He is the type of personality Rangers fans would like. He did, however, admit earlier in the campaign he is “settled” in Sheffield.

Rangers Michael Beale is looking to make a number of signings in the summer. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Tom Davies

Beale didn’t hide his admiration for the Everton midfielder during the January transfer window when Rangers were linked with the 24-year-old. “He used to kick my Liverpool Under-23s team all around the place," he said. “There’s a bit of John Lundstram about him.” Beale may see an upgrade on Lundstram as a key part of his summer’s business.

John Fleck

The 31-year-old is a better and more rounded midfielder than the one which left following Rangers' difficulties following liquidation in 2012. He has forged a very good career in England and become a midfield fulcrum for Sheffield United across three tiers of English football, seven seasons and more than 260 games. He could be viewed as a replacement for Steven Davis as that calming presence at the base of the midfield.

Ross Stewart