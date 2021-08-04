Tessel Middag and Kayla McCoy complete move to Rangers

Rangers Women have completed deals for two international stars ahead of Sunday’s campaign openerwith the signings of Dutch star Tessel Middag and Jamaican forward Kayla McCoy.

By Graham Falk
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 4:00 pm
Kayla McCoy in action for Jamaica at Hampden Park. Photo credit: SNS Group.
Capped 44 times by World Cup runners-up Holland, the signing of Middag is a coup for the Glasgow side, with the midfielder having starred in the Women’s Super League for Manchester City, while McCoy had previously been on trial with the club following her release from Houston Dash.

Head coach Malky Thomson hailed McCoy as a “valuable addition to our squad”, while Middag admitted she joined the club due to “the project that Rangers have started.”

McCoy links up with international team mate Chantelle Swaby in Glasgow and takes the number 10 shirt, with Middag handed the number 6 jersey.

The pair could make their debut for Gers this weekend, with Thomson’s side set to face Queens Park in the Scottish Women’s Cup at the Rangers Training Centre this Sunday.

