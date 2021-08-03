Old Firm clash impacted by restriction decision - permission required for crowds of 5k+

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has revealed a cap will remain on crowd numbers at sporting events despite restrictions easing.

It means applications will have to be made for an increased capacity.

From August 9, physical distancing and limits on the size of social gatherings will be lifted as Scotland moves beyond level zero.

However, the Scottish Government has opted to keep restrictions in place for large scale events which includes football and rugby matches.

A cap of 5,000 has been set. Clubs will therefore have to seek permission for a larger figure.

Sturgeon confirmed this would be in place for a “limited period” and it will be reassessed in blocks of three weeks.

That period covers the first Old Firm clash of the season with Rangers due to host Celtic on August 29.

Ibrox hosted more than 20,000 for the first home game of the season against Livingston and will have to apply to Glasgow City Council for more than 5,000.

Sturgeon said: "While we expect the careful return of large scale events we will, for a limited period, keep in place the processes through which organisers of outdoor events of more than 5000 and indoor events of more than 2000 will have to apply for permission."

"This will allow us and local authorities to be assured of the arrangements in place to reduce risk."

In the SPFL, supporters have been left bemused by the capacities which have been agreed.

With local authorities deciding on a case by case basis it has left inconsistencies across the country.

