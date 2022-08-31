Surprise Euro giants transfer option emerges for Billy Gilmour - could Rangers make their move?
Greek giants Olympiakos have emerged as a surprise transfer option for former Rangers midfielder Billy Gilmour.
The Scotland star has yet to feature for Chelsea this season but has been given 35 as a squad number and was on the bench for the 2-1 defeat to Southampton in the Premier League on Tuesday night.
It was expected he would depart this window with Brighton & Hove Albion keen on the 21-year-old.
Chelsea appear open to allowing him to leave on loan to a Premier League side or a top-flight European club.
Most Popular
According to Greek outlet Kokkinos Protathlitis, Olympiakos have approached Chelsea about the possibility of a deal before the transfer window closes.
Gilmour spent last season on loan at Norwich City in a relegation battle and is unlikely to feature prominently in Thomas Tuchel’s plans.
Regular first-team football is far more beneficial for the player and his development.
Former club Rangers have been linked with Ross Barkley but Gilmour could be seen as a more appealing option and the Ibrox club would be able to offer Champions League football experience in a group featuring Ajax, Liverpool and Napoli.
Speaking after the 3-1 success over Queen of the South in the Premier Sports Cup, Giovanni van Bronckhorst was "relaxed” about the transfer situation.
“There are still a couple of days,” he said. “You never know what is happening in those days and you have to be prepared. At the moment, I think this is the squad we are going to have. As I mentioned before, we created this squad to be competitive and reach the Champions League as well, which they did.”
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.