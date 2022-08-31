Surprise Euro giants transfer option emerges for Billy Gilmour - could Rangers make their move?

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scotland star has yet to feature for Chelsea this season but has been given 35 as a squad number and was on the bench for the 2-1 defeat to Southampton in the Premier League on Tuesday night.

It was expected he would depart this window with Brighton & Hove Albion keen on the 21-year-old.

Chelsea appear open to allowing him to leave on loan to a Premier League side or a top-flight European club.

According to Greek outlet Kokkinos Protathlitis, Olympiakos have approached Chelsea about the possibility of a deal before the transfer window closes.

Gilmour spent last season on loan at Norwich City in a relegation battle and is unlikely to feature prominently in Thomas Tuchel’s plans.

Regular first-team football is far more beneficial for the player and his development.

Former club Rangers have been linked with Ross Barkley but Gilmour could be seen as a more appealing option and the Ibrox club would be able to offer Champions League football experience in a group featuring Ajax, Liverpool and Napoli.

Billy Gilmour could leave Chelsea this window. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Speaking after the 3-1 success over Queen of the South in the Premier Sports Cup, Giovanni van Bronckhorst was "relaxed” about the transfer situation.