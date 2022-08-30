Alfredo Morelos: Rangers manager reports 'change of attitude' as door opens for Celtic return

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers Giovanni Van Bronckhorst during the match against Queen of the South.

Morelos has been in disgrace since his petulant red card at Easter Road ten days ago in a 2-2 draw against Hibs. Aside from serving a two-game suspension his lack of fitness and conditioning had also been an issue for Van Bronckhorst who left the 26-year-old out of the squad for last week’s successful Champions League qualifier against PSV Eindhoven.

“I had a good chat with him on Sunday,” said Van Bronckhorst. “He had a good week to train, but also to think about his future. I had a good talk with him. As I said before, he is still a Rangers player. I think he is going to be important for us in the next months and this season.

“I saw a change in his attitude, the way he worked. He has to keep continue working like this for the next coming months to be the player he can be – and a player who can give us a lot.”

Whether he is in the squad for Saturday’s game against Celtic will be intriguing. Ange Postecoglou’s side have the chance to open up a five-point lead at the top of the table, a gap that even at this stage of the campaign would feel significant.

“Every game is huge against Celtic,” said van Bronckhorst. “We are in demanding weeks with a lot of big games but the first big game is Saturday against Celtic. We have to prepare. We have three days to prepare. You want to be involved in these kind of games and you will see on Saturday that is a big game. We have to be ready and we will take the next coming weeks, months, game by game.”

The Rangers manager, meanwhile, is unruffled ahead of the imminent closure of the summer transfer window.