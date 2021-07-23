Steven Gerrard well aware of "tiresome" transfer talk around Alfredo Morelos and Rangers exit links

Alfredo Morelos has spent the summer with Colombia in the Copa America (Picture: SNS)

Most recently the Colombian has been linked with a move to Portugal with Porto said to be his latest suitors – but there have been numerous throughout his 94-goal spell at Rangers

French side Lille were also keen on a move last summer while clubs from China, Serie A and the English Premier League have also been linked in the past.

While admitting he was aware of them Gerrad wouldn’t be drawn on the latest headlines and branded the constant transfer talk “tiresome”.

“For me, we want the best version of Alfredo – as manager, players and fans – that's all we've asked for.

“I've read a lot of stuff around Alfredo and I know where it's coming from but I don't know what's going to happen.

“I get asked this question every window every few weeks because you read more about Alfredo and who he is linked with and where he is possibly going to go than you do talking about what he does on the football pitch and it's getting a bit tiresome that question.”

And despite appearing fed up with the rumour mill, Gerrard insists it’s full steam ahead for the new campaign which kicks off next Saturday after friendlies with Brighton and Real Madrid this weekend.

He told Sky Sports: "I'm not frustrated, I'm very happy. We have just come off the back of a fantastic season and I am so excited moving forward into the next season.”

So too is captain James Tavernier. The defender believes Rangers have the mindset to be “more relentless” to better the expectations raised after last season’s unbeaten league exploits.

“We need to start strong at the start of the season and that's what we'll be looking to do. You can take the lessons from [last season’s strong start] and from our clean sheet record last season that will be hard to beat but that's our mindset for this season – we need to carry on the standards that we left last season but push on even more, and not just in the league sense but in the domestic cups and hopefully the Champions League,” the captain told the broadcaster.