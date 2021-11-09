Steven Gerrard warned of risks in leaving Rangers for Aston Villa with Liverpool ambition in mind

Talksport host and Rangers Legend Ally McCoist had his say on the latest links for Steven Gerrard (Picture: SNS)

Rangers legend Ally McCoist believes Gerrard should stay put at Ibrox where he sees a better route to success than the Midlands.

McCoist branded a potential move to Villa Park – where Gerrard is odds-on favourite with many bookmakers to replace Dean Smith – a move with “risks” if he eventually aims to take over at Anfield.

Speaking on talkSport breakfast McCoist – one of Gerrard’s predecessors at Ibrox - said: “What if he goes to Aston Villa and it doesn’t work out?

“He’s got a better chance of success at Rangers than he has at Aston Villa, if he wants the Liverpool job.

“If he goes to Aston Villa and it doesn’t work out, he won’t get the Liverpool job.”

McCoist’s advice opposes the thoughts of ex-Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan who suggested Gerrard needed a bridging move between Ibrox and Anfield – and that could be fulfilled with success at Villa Park.

Gerrard’s former team-mates Danny Murphy and Jamie Carragher have also had a say and McCoist warned: “I just think there are risks. I thought Dean Smith might have earned himself more time.

“I can understand it, but if I was Steven, I wouldn’t do it. I’d stay where I am.”

Gerrard has been in place for three and a half years and led Rangers to the SPFL Premiership title last term after nine years of Celtic dominance.

He is currently odds-on with many bookmakers, and as short as 8/13 in some markets.