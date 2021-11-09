Steven Gerrard: Aston Villa job 'not big enough' for Rangers manager

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Former Celtic star Charlie Nicholas believes it would be a “kamikaze move” to leave Ibrox for a club currently embroiled in a relegation battle.

Gerrard is reportedly Villa’s No.1 target with the club set to approach Rangers this week for permission to speak to the Liverpool legend.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ibrox boss is often linked with Premier League jobs when they become available due to his standing in the English game.

However, Nicholas reckons Gerrard shouldn’t be attracted to the position.

"I can't see that being a big enough job to entice the Rangers manager back south," he wrote in his Daily Express column.

"I don't think there is any merit in Gerrard even contemplating Villa.

"It has taken him time to adjust to management. He has had the patience from the Rangers fans and media and because of that he has managed to build things up at Ibrox."

Having built a strong squad at Ibrox and won the club’s first league title in anumber of years, Nicholas has suggested Gerrard is better placed staying rather than entering a relegation battle.

He said: "So Gerrard is going to swap winning the title with Rangers for a club that he is going to need to build up again, like he did when he first got to Ibrox?

"He would need to build that Villa squad up mentally as much as physically.