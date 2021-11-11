Steven Gerrard sends emotional Instagram message to Rangers fans - 'I hope in time you understand'

The now former Rangers boss has taken over the reins at Villa Park, bringing an end to his three-year tenure at Ibrox which included winning the club’s first Premiership title in 10 years in an unbeaten campaign last season.

Rangers fans have been reacting to the news – with some turning on the departing boss for the timing of his departure midway through the season and on the eve of crucial fixtures – and Gerrard has responded by saying that he hopes they understand his decision in time.

Posting on Instagram, Gerrard said: “I want to say a heartfelt thank you to everyone associated with Glasgow Rangers, especially the fans, for the love and support you’ve akk shown me during my time in Scotland.

Steven Gerrard says he "fell in love" with Rangers during his time at Ibrox. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

"Winning ‘55’ will always hold a special place in my heart – each and every one of you played a part in that and, believe me, there will be many more to come.

"I hope in time you can understand and accept my decision to move on but I honestly fell in love with the club and will always follow the team.

"Once a Ranger, always a Ranger #55”.