Rangers next manager odds: Steven Gerrard's exit sees strong favourite emerge, John Terry and Frank Lampard among key names

The Liverpool legend’s return to the Premier League was confirmed on Thursday morning after intense speculation over the last few days.
Dean Smith’s exit from the Villa job prompted plenty of focus on Gerrard who became the Birmingham club’s No.1 target. A deal was thrashed out with Rangers reportedly set to earn around £4million with his coaching staff following him south.
A new era will now begin at Ibrox after three-and-a-half years of progress under Gerrard with the club winning their first top-flight league title since 2011.
Sporting director Ross Wilson will be tasked with finding a replacement for someone who has been credited of raising the standards and quality at the club.
As such, there has already been plenty of speculation surrounding his successor.
A number of high profile names and former Rangers players feature amongst next manager market.