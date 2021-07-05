'Steven Gerrard effect' key in Rangers' John Lundstram signing, sporting director Ross Wilson reveals

Rangers Sporting Director Ross Wilson has been "quietly working hard" on the transfer (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The powerful 27-year-old has been in the Ibrox club’s sights for several months and signed a three-year-deal at Ibrox after the expiry of his contract at the relegated English Premier League side.

It ends months of work from Wilson and Steven Gerrard in fending off earlier interest from Crystal Palace and Burnley for the midfielder who says he was sold on a move to the SPFL Premiership champions by the ambition for the club shown by Gerrard – a fellow Merseysider.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s a link which Wilson utilised in the talks ahead of Monday’s move on the expiry of his contract at Bramall Lane.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard was pleased to get his third new recruit confirmed. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

His desire to make John a Rangers player will have been a massive plus in John’s decision

"We quietly worked hard at this deal in the background whilst understanding there was a lot of competition for his signature. John has long been admired by Steven and there’s no better judge of a midfield player in my book,” the sporting director revealed as the club announced the deal.

"His desire to make John a Rangers player will have been a massive plus in John’s decision making I am sure. We know John’s qualities and we know that in joining our team, with the quality we already have, his game will elevate further still.

"He will particularly relish playing in the style of Rangers team that we have and playing in front of our huge fan base is an exciting prospect for him. He joins at a time where we believe at 27 years old his peak years will be with us at Ibrox.”

John Lundstram signed a three-year deal at Ibrox. (Photo by Molly Darlington - Pool/Getty Images)

Gerrard said to land a player with Lundstram’s “profile and experience is very pleasing”.

He added to rangers.co.uk: "Having played in the Premiership, he has the undoubted quality to enhance our midfield with his technical ability and physicality and I was impressed with his attitude and ambition when we spoke over recent weeks. John is a winner and knows what is required to succeed at a club of this stature.”

Lundstram is the third recruit by Rangers this summer – all on free transfers. The midfielder follows the pre-contract deals secured for another English midfielder, Nnamdi Ofofborh and speedy Zambian forward Fashion Sakala from Oostende.