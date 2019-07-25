Steven Gerrard confirms star Rangers signing to leave - two European clubs interested

Steven Gerrard has confirmed that a star signing from last summer is set to exit Ibrox.

Albanian winger Eros Grezda was signed from Croatian side Osijek in a deal worth £2million last August.

However, his big-money move turned into a disaster with the player struggling with injury, as well as adapting to the Scottish game.

The 24-year-old featured 17 times last season, seven of which were starts, but failed to impress despite the transfer fee involved.

This summer he was one of the players Gerrard deemed surplus to requirements.

The Rangers boss has confirmed that he will leave with French sides Dijon and Brest interested.

“I think it has been frustrating for everyone," he said. “He came with an injury and found it very hard to shake that off and come back in a good place.

“He had other niggles and I think he has found the whole game here and demands here tough. He has been honest and open about that.

“But there is still a talent there. I have no doubt he can go to a league, a team and a manager that might suit his style and be a success.”