Premier League stars are begging to join Rangers reveals Jermain Defoe

Rangers striker Jermain Defoe has revealed that a number of former team-mates are begging to join him in at Ibrox.

The 36-year-old, who counts West Ham, Tottenham Hotspur, Sunderland and Portsmouth among his former club, has received a barrage of texts regarding a move to the Govan.

Having joined from Premier League side Bournemouth in January on an 18-month loan deal, Defoe has hit ten goals in 22 games.

He is relishing the chance to play for a team the size of Rangers after being on the periphery at the Cherries with the admission that he wished he had made the move to the club three years sooner.

It is the enjoyment in his game which has led to former colleagues from his time in the Premier League contacting him to try as they seek a move to Ibrox.

He said: “I want to play with the added pressure of knowing you’re with such a big club and have to win every game, home, away or in Europe.

“There is expectation and demand from the fans but that’s a good thing. I’ve had a lot of my ex team-mates message me saying they want to come here too.

“I’m not mentioning any names but, seriously, I’ve had a lot of messages from people asking me to speak to the manager because they can see I’ve really enjoyed it."