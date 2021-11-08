Rangers 4-2 Ross County extras: Star man, another letdown and 'jump out of skin' reaction

Ryan Kent scored his first goal of the season for Rangers to give them the lead before half-time against Ross County at Ibrox. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Player of the Match

Ryan Kent was only on the pitch for an hour but he did more than enough in that time to show exactly what Rangers were missing during his 10-match absence due to a hamstring injury.

The winger followed up his bright display as a substitute in the Europa League draw against Brondby in Denmark on Thursday night with a performance which suggested he has rediscovered the sharpness and dazzling footwork which makes him the Scottish champions’ most dangerous attacking asset.

Kent’s goal was the pick of the bunch for Rangers and he fully merited his standing ovation from the 49,222 crowd when he was substituted in the second half.

Letdown

For Rangers supporters, an increasingly familiar one as their team conceded first in a game for the 11th time this season.

Turning point

When Ryan Kent made it 2-1 with his stunning 30th-minute strike, it was perhaps not just a turning point in this game but also in Rangers’ thus far less than wholly convincing season.

If the winger can produce this kind of form on a consistent basis for the rest of the campaign, he could add a decisive dimension to his team’s title defence.

Ref Watch

David Munro wasn’t helped by his assistant Calum Spence as Ross County got the benefit of the doubt with Joseph Hungbo’s early goal which saw him stray just offside before beating Allan McGregor.

The Rangers fans also weren’t impressed by what they saw as a lack of consistency in Munro’s administration of bookings, most notably his unwillingness to show his yellow card to County midfielder Ross Callachan who brought unrestrained vigour to the concept of persistent fouling.

Gave us a giggle

The solemnity of the occasion was impeccably respected as Rangers and their supporters marked their home fixture which fell closest to Remembrance.

Amid the poignant reflection for the fallen, there were still a few wry smiles at the ‘jump out of the skin’ reaction of some in attendance when 105 regiment of the Royal Artillery ear-splittingly fired the gun from the City of Glasgow Battery which signalled the start of the minute’s silence before kick-off.

