Steven Gerrard adds to Rangers backroom team as ex-Liverpool physio joins

Steven Gerrard has added former Liverpool and England physio Matt Konopinski to his backroom team at Rangers.

READ MORE - Pundit says Rangers move for Ryan Kent was 'sheer panic', Steve Clarke admits Scots need result against Belgium, Defender accepts blame for goal, Motherwell keen on new deal for midfielder - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Konopinski worked with Gerrard while both were at Anfield and the physio leaves the FA to join Gerrard at Ibrox.

Gerrard has already recruited a number of former Liverpool colleagues at Rangers, including Head of Performance Jordan Milson, first team coach Michael Beale, and Assistant Manager Gary McAllister, according to Training Ground Guru.