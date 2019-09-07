Ryan Kent in action for Rangers last season.

Pundit says Rangers move for Ryan Kent was 'sheer panic', Steve Clarke admits Scots need result against Belgium, Defender accepts blame for goal, Motherwell keen on new deal for midfielder - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...

Stories on Scotland, Rangers, Motherwell, Hibs, Cove, Raith and Hearts.

Paul Hartley has admitted he has re-discovered his love for the game as Cove manager after a spell without a club. (The Sun)

1. Hartley loving life

Paul Hartley has admitted he has re-discovered his love for the game as Cove manager after a spell without a club. (The Sun)
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
Scotland boss Steve Clarke has admitted Scotland need a result against Belgium on Monday night to stand a chance of qualifying through the group. (The Scotsman)

2. Scots need Belgium result

Scotland boss Steve Clarke has admitted Scotland need a result against Belgium on Monday night to stand a chance of qualifying through the group. (The Scotsman)
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
Scotland defender Stephen O'onnell has accepted the blame for Russia's winner at Hampden after admitting to being too high up the pitch. (The Sun)

3. Defender takes blame

Scotland defender Stephen O'onnell has accepted the blame for Russia's winner at Hampden after admitting to being too high up the pitch. (The Sun)
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
Pundit Chris Sutton has criticised Rangers' 7m move for Ryan Kent, labelling it a 'panic' signing. (Daily Record)

4. Sutton slams signing

Pundit Chris Sutton has criticised Rangers' 7m move for Ryan Kent, labelling it a 'panic' signing. (Daily Record)
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3