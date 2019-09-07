Pundit says Rangers move for Ryan Kent was 'sheer panic', Steve Clarke admits Scots need result against Belgium, Defender accepts blame for goal, Motherwell keen on new deal for midfielder - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill
1. Hartley loving life
Paul Hartley has admitted he has re-discovered his love for the game as Cove manager after a spell without a club. (The Sun)