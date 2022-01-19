SPFL reveal kick-off dates for season 2022-23 including extended World Cup winter break

This season’s scheduled shutdown was earlier than anticipated due to capacity restrictions implemented by Scottish Government in an attempt to curb the spread of omicron.

There will be another winter break next season but, as a result of Qatar 2022 being held later in the year, the domestic downtime will co-incide with the tournament and run for almost five weeks from November 14 until December 16.

Key dates for the 2022-23 season including the Qatar 2022 World Cup have been revealed (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The season will start on the last weekend in July and will extend two weeks longer than usual owing to the World Cup break.

Clubs in the divisions below the Premiership will continue playing through the World Cup period and will conclude their fixtures on the first weekend in May before the play-offs begin.

As usual, the Premier Sports Cup will kick off the season with the group stage starting on the second weekend in July but the semi-finals and final will take place in 2023.

The key dates for next season are:

Premier Sports Cup group stage kick-off – July 9/10, 2022

cinch SPFL league kick-off – July 30/31 2022.

World Cup break (Premiership only) November 14-December 16.

Premier Sports Cup semi-finals – January 14 and 15, 2023

Premier Sports Cup Final – Sunday February 26, 2023

Final Premiership matches before the split – weekend of April 22/23, 2023.

Final Championship, L1 and L2 fixtures – May 5/6 2023.

Final Premiership matches – weekend of May 27/28, 2023.

cinch Premiership play-off final – Thursday, June 1 and Sunday June 4, 2023.