Qatar 2022 World Cup tickets on sale: What Scotland fans need to know ahead of Ukraine play-off

Running from November 21 until the final on December 18, this year’s event is the first to take place in winter and has been mired in controversy since the announcement in 2010.

Ticket applications opened at 10am GMT and will run until February 8 before a random draw decides who will be allocated the briefs in the first tranche of tickets.

Eight stadiums across the gulf state will host the matches for the 32 teams, with ticket prices beginning at £8 for Qatari residents. The cheapest available seats for overseas supporters begin at £50 for category three seats in the group stages. The most expensive, a category one seat for the final, costs around £1200.

The World Cup trophy in 2018 was won by France. (Photo by VI Images via Getty Images)

Team specific packages will also be available for the tournament which will determine who follows 2018 winners France as champions of the world.

Of course Scotland have not yet qualified for Qatar – a two-round play-off in March involving Ukraine and potentially Austria or Wales will determine if the Tartan Army are heading to the Gulf.

Fans will be able to make applications under this morning’s FIFA process regardless, but for matters closer to hand, the Scottish FA have also announced their ticket prices for the Hampden matches this year, including the play-off against Ukraine on March 26.

Scotland Supporters’ Club members will have first access to a four-match package encompassing the game and three Nations League ties in the summer, which go on sale on January 31. Single match tickets are then available in February for members before the public sale where ome junior tickets will be available for as little as £5.

Scotland Manager Steve Clarke restored Scotland to a major tournament, and is aiming for a second this year. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Single match tickets will be priced around £20 and £25 with the four-match packages ranging from £20 to £60 for juniors, £72 to £92 for SSC members and £92 to £112 for adults.

National team boss Steve Clarke said: “The Scotland supporters don’t need to be told how important the play-off match against Ukraine is. We are two games away from returning to a World Cup for the first time in 24 years and we want to hear the Scotland fans in full voice backing us again.”