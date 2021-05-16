GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - MAY 09: Rangers Lizzie Arnott in action during a Scottish Women's Premier League match between Rangers and Glasgow City at the Rangers Training Centre, on May 09, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

A stunning display from Rangers star Lizzie Arnot ensured her side kept the pressure on table toppers Glasgow City as they defeated fourth placed Spartans 5-0 in the Scottish Women’s Premier League this afternoon.

Goals from Lizzie Arnot (17 pen), a Becky Galbraith own goal (25), Zoe Ness (43) Chelsea Cornet (53), Bala Devi (90) sealed a dominant win for Malky Thomson’s Rangers at a sunny Ainslie Park.

An even first 15 minutes burst into life when Gers full back Emma Brownlie was felled in the box after latching onto Gemmell’s through ball. SWPL top scorer Arnot made no mistake from the spot to put the Glasgow side in front just after the quarter hour mark.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - MAY 09: Rangers Sam Kerr in action during a Scottish Women's Premier League match between Rangers and Glasgow City at the Rangers Training Centre, on May 09, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Spartans, who have shown themselves one of the most capable sides in the SWPL this season, found themselves powerless to the Rangers onslaught that ensued, with player of the month Brogan Hay causing havoc down the home side’s left hand side.

Both Brownlie and Hay would go close to adding a second from close range, before fine work from the irresistible Arnot on the left would see her speculative drive cannon off the bar and trickle over the line via an unlucky Galbraith.

And the Gers would seal their first half dominance just before the end of the first period when Scotland international Ness tapped home into an empty net after Yates failed to hold onto Arnot’s long range drive.

Former Manchester United star Arnot would be involved yet again in the second period, grabbing her third assist of the game as she laid on a fantastic cross for former Hibs star Cornet, who made no mistake from close range just shortly after half time.

With Rangers four goals to the good, the game would lull, but substitute Devi would smash home with seconds left on the clock, her 30-yard drive adding some real shine to the victory.

The win leaves the Blue Belles still four points adrift of Glasgow City, who thrashed Forfar 8-0 earlier in the day, and one point ahead of Celtic in the race for Champions League football, with the sides due to face each other for the final time this season next weekend at the Rangers Training Centre.