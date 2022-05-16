'Conversations to be had' - Rangers star Aaron Ramsey speaks on Juventus future and Ibrox stay

The Welshman caused quite the stir when he arrived at Ibrox in January, borrowed from Serie A giants Juventus.

His impact has not been as significant as many of a blue persuasion would have hoped or expected but he will likely be involved as Rangers take on Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League final on Wednesday then Hearts in the Scottish Cup final on Saturday.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beyond that, with the midfielder still contracted to Juventus next season, Ramsey is unsure what lies ahead.

“That’s to be decided at the end of the season, there is no update on that yet,” he said, via the Daily Record.

“I’m sure there will be conversations to be had after the season is finished but right now I’m just focused on trying to win these two competitions with Rangers.”