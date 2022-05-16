'Conversations to be had' - Rangers star Aaron Ramsey speaks on Juventus future and Ibrox stay

Rangers’ on loan midfielder Aaron Ramsey has admitted conversations will have “to be had” in the coming weeks over his future.

By Joel Sked
Monday, 16th May 2022, 10:55 am

The Welshman caused quite the stir when he arrived at Ibrox in January, borrowed from Serie A giants Juventus.

His impact has not been as significant as many of a blue persuasion would have hoped or expected but he will likely be involved as Rangers take on Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League final on Wednesday then Hearts in the Scottish Cup final on Saturday.

Beyond that, with the midfielder still contracted to Juventus next season, Ramsey is unsure what lies ahead.

“That’s to be decided at the end of the season, there is no update on that yet,” he said, via the Daily Record.

“I’m sure there will be conversations to be had after the season is finished but right now I’m just focused on trying to win these two competitions with Rangers.”

Aaron Ramsey will be involved for Rangers in the Europa League final. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)
IbroxEuropa League
