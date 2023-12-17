Captain Tavernier will do all he can to repay club for nine years he’s had at Ibrox

The Rangers support departed Hampden dreaming of a glory-laden campaign and James Tavernier vowed that the players would do all they could to make that a reality.

The captain’s second-half strike was enough to see off Aberdeen and seal the club’s first League Cup triumph since 2011, completing a personal treble with league and Scottish Cup winner’s medals already in his possession. This has been a week to remember for Rangers as they booked their place in the last 16 of the Europa League and then saw title rivals Celtic slip up again at home to Hearts. And while Tavernier was unsurprisingly reluctant to get too carried away midway through the season, he had no qualms about the fans doing so.

“If you are four-years-old, 10-years-old or if you are a fully grown man or woman, you dream about things in football,” he said. “The fans will be dreaming that we can win everything really. Us as a team? We have got to put ourselves in a good position to manage to do that. We have done that today with the first trophy so we have got to continue to build on this. The sky's the limit with the team.

“We are in great stead now, we have got our hands on a trophy and we have topped the group in Europe so it has been a huge week for the club and the players. We have got to really enjoy it but build on it and not forget what is in front of us. We have got to really push ourselves, perform even better and get what we want. It’s really enjoyable now to see the team galvanised together.”