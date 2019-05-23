Sheyi Ojo to Rangers? Liverpool winger in line for new deal before Ibrox loan

Rangers look set to welcome another Liverpool winger next season, with Sheyi Ojo on the cusp of signing a new five-year deal at Anfield before heading north to Ibrox.





Ojo, who has appeared for England at every level from Under-16 to Under-21 but hasn't ruled out representing Nigeria at senior level, has had loan spells with Wigan, Wolves, Fulham and French side Stade Reims.



He played 16 times for Reims in Ligue 1 and scored once in the Coupe de France - a late equaliser against Orleans - but started just three matches and was mostly used as a substitute.



Ojo is highly-rated by the Anfield coaching staff having been with the Reds since 2011, and it's understood the Reds hierarchy are keen to send him on loan to get regular game time.



The 21-year-old will reportedly sign a new five-year deal, according to the Daily Star, before following in the footsteps of Ovie Ejaria and Ryan Kent and playing under Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard at Rangers.



However, Ojo looks set to be a like-for-like replacement for Kent, with the Light Blues' hopes of securing the 22-year-old either permanently or on a second loan deal appearing slim at best.



Kent said earlier this year that he was looking to settle down rather than switch clubs every summer, paving the way for a move to Rangers, but the Oldham-born wideman has had a reported £12 million price tag placed on him by Liverpool - nearly double what the Gers were said to be prepared to pay for a permanent switch.

