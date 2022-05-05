Rangers player ratings: Ibrox heroes secure Europa League final after epic semi-final v RB Leipzig

Who else but John Lundstram, the English midfielder, defender and driving force who has rediscovered his form under van Bronckhorst to sweep Rangers to Seville in a fortnight’s time on an incredible evening at Ibrox.

Lundstram’s powerful performance at all ends of the field was the peak of an epic Rangers performance, front to back.

Captained by James Tavernier, leading by example at the backpost to level the tie on aggregate after 19 minutes, they will head to Spain to face their third German opponents of the campaign – Eintracht Frankfurt.

Even without Kemar Roofe and the already injured Alfredo Morelos, Rangers found the net three times as Ibrox shook and Leipzig wobbled. Christopher Nkunku gave the tie a different complexion for a while, but the stands bounced to a crescendo after Lundstram tucked in the aggregate winner with nine minutes to go to ignite an already charged and emotional night.

May 18 promises to be similar – here is how the Rangers players who got them there rated...

1. Allan McGregor - 7 Denied Laimer with a brilliant paw - 'a critical moment' according to his manager. No chance with the goal seconds later and took some crucial late pressure off to run down clock and cue a party.

2. James Tavernier - 8 Cometh the hour, cometh the man. Who else would level the tie? Which other right back would be so advanced for a 19th minute tap-in? Inspired driving performance from the skipper.

3. Borna Barisic - 7 Croatian was quietly effective but ensured defensive duties were followed primarily.

4. Connor Goldson - 8 Solid at the back. Shackled Nkunku for all but a short spell where Leipzig lifted the tempo, but key headers late on cleared nervy moments as Rangers counted down the clock.