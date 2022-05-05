Rangers player ratings: Ibrox heroes secure Europa League final after epic semi-final v RB Leipzig

Who else but John Lundstram, the English midfielder, defender and driving force who has rediscovered his form under van Bronckhorst to sweep Rangers to Seville in a fortnight’s time on an incredible evening at Ibrox.
Lundstram’s powerful performance at all ends of the field was the peak of an epic Rangers performance, front to back.
Captained by James Tavernier, leading by example at the backpost to level the tie on aggregate after 19 minutes, they will head to Spain to face their third German opponents of the campaign – Eintracht Frankfurt.
Even without Kemar Roofe and the already injured Alfredo Morelos, Rangers found the net three times as Ibrox shook and Leipzig wobbled. Christopher Nkunku gave the tie a different complexion for a while, but the stands bounced to a crescendo after Lundstram tucked in the aggregate winner with nine minutes to go to ignite an already charged and emotional night.
May 18 promises to be similar – here is how the Rangers players who got them there rated...