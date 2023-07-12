Scottish transfers: Rangers target in £4m EPL link, Celtic flop wanted, surprise Ibrox return for star

As things stand only two Scottish Premiership sides have yet to make a summer signing. However, that could be about to change as clubs continue to put the pieces together ahead of the new season which starts for some clubs on Saturday with the Viaplay Cup group stages.

Defender set for surprise Ibrox return

Leon Balogun is set to return to Rangers, linking up with Michael Beale, following confirmation of Leon King's long-term injury. The club revealed the centre-back had “suffered a contact injury to his ankle at the club’s pre-season training camp in Germany on Monday which will rule him out for a significant period of time”. The club appear to have acted swiftly with the Scottish Sun reporting a one-year deal has been offered to Balogun who is a free agent after leaving Queen’s Park Rangers. The 35-year-old spent two seasons with Rangers before exiting. He was then signed by Beale when he took over at QPR. Rangers are still hopeful that Connor Goldson will be fit for the start of the season.

Celtic flop nears move

Vasilis Barkas could return to British football having been released by Celtic. The Greek keeper struggled at the Scottish champions, failing to hold down the No.1 spot following a £4.5million move from AEK Athens. He impressed on loan at Utrecht last season and it is reported in his homeland that Swansea City have held talks regarding a move to the English Championship.

Saints to make 1st signing

St Johnstone are closing in on their first signing of the summer. The Perth Saints are one of two top-flight clubs, along with Hearts, who have yet to add to their squad. Steven MacLean's first signing is set to be Bulgarian goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov. According to the Perthshire Advertiser he will undergo a medical in the next 24 hours. The 26-year-old, who has spent the last six seasons with Cambridge United, will compete with Ross Sinclair for the No.1 spot.

Attacker leaves Fir Park

Leon Balogun could be set for a surprise Rangers return. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Motherwell have confirmed the exit of Riku Danzaki, six months into a two-and-a-half year deal. The forward struggled to make an impact in the second half of the season, making just four appearances, and has now left the club.

Ibrox target in EPL proposal

Rangers are set to miss out on Benie Traore. The 20-year-old Ivory Coast striker has been linked with a move to Ibrox after a blistering season so far in the Swedish top-flight with Hacken, scoring 15 goals in 20 appearances. Michael Beale has already bolstered his attacking ranks with Sma Lammers, Abdallah Sima and Cyriel Dessers and may add one more. But it appears Traore could be moving to the English Premier League with Sheffield United linking up a £4million transfer.

Second Rangers bid expected