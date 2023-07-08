Rangers manager Michael Beale has offered a fitness update on his squad ahead of their pre-season fixtures, with confidence growing that key defender Connor Goldson will be fit for the start of the campaign.

Goldson missed the end of the 2022/23 season due to a foot injury but like fellow injured players Kemar Roofe and Tom Lawrence, he is on track to recover in time for the club’s competitive fixtures. Rangers start their Premiership campaign against Kilmarnock on August 5 before taking part in the Champions League qualifiers the following week.

“Connor is on schedule.” Beale revealed. “He will make the start of the season if everything goes to plan right now. Kemar will join the group in Germany next week. He just needed a few more days after his operation. By the time we’re back from Germany, Tom Lawrence will start training with the group as well. In terms of injuries, the only ones we have hanging over from last season are Connor, Tom and Kemar, but Kemar will be back shortly."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beale also explained the state of play with members of the squad who were involved in international duty. “John Souttar and Ryan Jack came back in on Thursday because of international duty. Sakala and Glen Kamara were the same,” continued the manager. “Borna [Barisic] met us on Friday evening because he was playing later with the Nations League final. Nicolas Raskin will join the team the day we come back from Germany because he was in the Euro Championships and didn’t get a break.”