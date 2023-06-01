Scottish football could be dominated by the future of Ange Postecoglou at Celtic with reports he is set to become the new Spurs boss with the Scottish Cup final on the horizon. It could be the biggest story of the summer, while clubs look to make key moves in the transfer market.

Aberdeen confirm Nicky Devlin

Arguably the worst kept secret so far in the Scottish football transfer window has been Nicky Devlin's move to Aberdeen following the expiry of his Livingston deal. A signing photo was leaked before the end of the season. Now the move has been confirmed by the Dons. The right-back has signed a two-year deal.

“Nicky is a proven leader and is exactly the type of character I want within my squad here,” Aberdeen boss Barry Robson said. “He is an experienced professional who has been captain at two previous Clubs, he knows the league well and is equipped for the demands we are going to face next season.”

Nine exit Ibrox

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers have confirmed nine youth players will depart the club. It has been announced that Kai Kennedy, Tony Weston, Murray Miller, Kevin Ciubotaru, Charlie Lindsay, Lewis MacKinnon, Kelsey Ewen, Harley Ewen and Alex Kpakpe are moving on. The highly-rated Kennedy is the stand out name from the list having made a first-team appearance for the club. He was most recently at Falkirk, one of five loan spells he has had during his time at Ibrox.

Rangers B team head coach boss David McCallum said: “It is always a sad time of the year when we bid farewell to players who have made the journey through the Rangers Academy to B Team level. It has been a privilege to witness the development of each individual, both as players and, most importantly, young men taking their first steps in a professional football environment.

“While it is always disappointing to leave a club like Rangers, I have no doubt each and every one of the lads departing for pastures new will forge a strong career in the game and we will continue to keep an eye out for them.”

Rangers have confirmed Kai Kennedy is leaving the club. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Doig attracting interest

Former Hibs left-back Josh Doig is attracting interest from Genoa after they finished second in Serie B to win promotion back to the top flight. His current club Hellas Verona face a final day encounter away at AC Milan to survive relegation. They will have to better Spezia’s result to do so. If they are relegated Genoa could offer Doig, who has struggled for regular game time recently, a return to Serie A and it is a move which could see Hibs net a sell-on clause.

Clarkson latest

Aberdeen will face a waiting game to land Leighton Clarkson. The midfielder, on loan from Liverpool, played a pivotal part in the club's third-place finish. Still under contract at the Premier League side, they are willing to allow him to leave on a permanent deal, according to Sky Sports’ Anthony Joseph. Clarkson hinted that he would return for the European campaign but it is being reported the player is wanting to weigh up his options with Championship sides set to be interested in signing him.

Callum Paterson