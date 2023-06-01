Callum Paterson addresses Hearts interest and reveals where he wants to play his football next season

Callum Paterson has revealed he wants to play in the English Championship next season as he addressed links with a move to former club Hearts.

The Scotland international is out of contract this summer after helping Sheffield Wednesday return to the second tier via the League One play-offs. It has been suggested the Owls are keen to keep the 28-year-old after he played a key role towards the end of the season. Paterson has proven himself to be a versatile and reliable player under Darren Moore.

Hearts attempted to bring the player back to Tynecastle Park in January but had bids rejected by Wednesday. He played more than 160 times for the club, helping them win the Scottish Championship and then qualify for Europe, before moving to Cardiff City in 2017. He then helped the Welsh side win promotion to the Premier League in his first season at the club. Having moved to Hillsborough in 2020, he has now set his sights on the Premier League once more despite the allure of Hearts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Ah, you never know," he told BBC’s Football Heaven when asked about his future. “We'll see what happens. I've always said I want to be back in the Championship. Hearts are a massive club to me, in my personal life, they mean a lot to me, but I want to be back in the Championship and I want to try and win promotion to the Premier League again.

"So it would be nice to be involved. We'll see what happens."